BYD India ties up with 3 companies to set up EV charging infrastructure in India

Automobile manufacturer BYD India on Wednesday said it has partnered with three companies- Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro for setting up charging infrastructure for its EVs in India.

"This tie-up is to address the changing needs of the company's electric multi-purpose vehicle, e6 across multiple cities and major highways in the country," the company said in a statement.

"With convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience," BYD India Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said. Stating that the company will keep expanding the charging networks together with its partners, he said, "This is a key step towards strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India."

Under the partnership, Chargezone, with its over 650 EV charging stations across more than 25 cities will provide its public charging network on National Highways to BYD India e6 customers.

While Volttic EV Charging with over 300 charging points across India will be a vital partner of BYD, IndiPro will also provide charging facilities across India to e6 customers through their charging network, the company said. Last November, BYD India launched the e6 priced up to Rs 29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC (city) range of 520 km. It supports both AC and DC fast charging, which can support a DC fast charging from 30 percent to 80 percent within 35 minutes.