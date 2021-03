Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the electric carmaker had started accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment for its products. Though this facility is available only in the United States now, Musk tweeted that the option will be available outside the US later in 2021.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Pay by Bitcoin capability available outside US later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

However, there is a catch. Buying something by paying in Bitcoin is in effect selling that cryptocurrency in lieu of the concerned good or service. And in the US, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — the body responsible for collecting taxes — treats Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as property whose sale comes with either a gain or loss. So, those using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies can face a capital gain tax.

A senior policy analyst told CNBC that the value of any cryptocurrency when it is bought and the timing of purchase would determine how much one is subjected to the tax and its rate.

As of 12.40 pm on March 25, the value of Bitcoin is about $53,018. During the pandemic last year, the value of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed, surging to an all-time high of $61,000 in mid-March.

In the US, if a person uses Bitcoin that she/he had held for a year or less, any increase in its value in the period is considered a short-term gain and would be taxed at ordinary income tax rates, ranging from 10 percent to 37 percent, stated the CNBC report.

Citing an example, the report states that if a person’s taxable income is $40,000 without Bitcoin, the highest rate she/he would pay is 12 percent. If a Bitcoin gain of $10,000 is added to that, it would push the person into the next tax bracket — 22 percent for income above $40,525. However, if the person held the Bitcoin for a year or more, she/he would be taxed at long-term capital gains rates — 0 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent.

On its website, Tesla has provided a link where people can select their markets, and find details such as ‘how to pay in Bitcoin’, how long does it take to process a Bitcoin payment’, what happens if a customer accidentally sends the wrong amount’, etc.