Buying an electric car? Here are some tips for maintenance

Electric vehicles can now be found in the portfolio of several large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). EVs are becoming rapidly popular through government incentives, subsidies, and consumers' growing interest in vehicles that don't pollute the environment.

But while more and more people are buying EVs, most individuals don't know how to take care of them as they would know about their internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Though EVs are known for requiring far less maintenance than their fossil-fuel cousins, vehicles are big-ticket purchases, and even little regular maintenance can extend the lifespan of an EV by years.

Here are some maintenance tips:

Battery care

Your EV's battery unit is, by far, the most expensive component in the assembly. While it requires far less maintenance than a fuel engine, as it has far fewer moving parts, it doesn't mean that it can handle neglect. Your battery unit has an ideal range of operating temperature, as noted in your vehicle's manual, and you should try to ensure that you are not driving your EV for periods beyond that range of temperature.

Charging

Do not overcharge your EV battery. Overcharging wears the battery out. Experts say one should never charge EV batteries 100 percent to avoid wearing the battery down. An 80-90 percent charge is recommended, according to the brand and make of the EV. Some EVs, like Tesla, allow users to set a percentage limit for charging batteries. Also, whenever possible, use the original charger that comes with the EV.

Service through certified mechanics

Always ensure that you get your EV serviced only through certified mechanics and service centres. The battery unit of the EV can have high voltage and can lead to severe fires when exposed to the air outside their protective casing and, thus, need careful handling and inspection.

Coolants