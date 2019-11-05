Auto

Buoyed by festive season sales, Maruti Suzuki resumes second shift at Gurugram plant, says report

Updated : November 05, 2019 12:37 PM IST

The resumption of the second shift after a gap of four months comes after a rise in demand for vehicles during the festive season following months of tepid sales.

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, has also hired 500 temporary workers from the 3,000 employees it retrenched earlier this year.