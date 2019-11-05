#YesBank#TelecomWar
Afternoon Session: Market turns negative, Nifty50 below 11,900; broader indices plunge
Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes
Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
Buoyed by festive season sales, Maruti Suzuki resumes second shift at Gurugram plant, says report

Updated : November 05, 2019 12:37 PM IST

The resumption of the second shift after a gap of four months comes after a rise in demand for vehicles during the festive season following months of tepid sales.
Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, has also hired 500 temporary workers from the 3,000 employees it retrenched earlier this year.
The resumption of night shift, which began in October, comes as a relief to the auto sector, the industry worst affected by the slowdown in the economy.
