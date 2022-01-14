Bugatti's first EV isn’t a hypercar, nor a hyperbike. It’s a …

Bugatti has created a distinctive niche for itself as a carmaker that focuses on luxury and speed in its design principles.

While the carmaker is working on an electric hypercar, it has already announced the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV) which, surprisingly, is an electric scooter with standard specifications.

Bugatti's new e-scooter is the outcome of a collaboration with Bytech International, a US-based IT company.

The “foldable” scooter has a distinctive aerodynamic design. The frame is made of magnesium alloy and weighs only 15kg. Owing to its 700W electric motor, the e-scooter can achieve a top speed of 30 km/h.

To put this machine in context, the Bugatti Veyron has a 1,000-fold higher power rating than the new e-scooter. The scooter is tailored for short city commutes and is not a hyperbike. However, there is speculation that the Bugatti-Bytech partnership may be working on one in the future.

No beast, this

If you are expecting a Veyron-like beastly performance, however, you will be disappointed. The e-scooter has three drive modes: Economy, City, and Sport, with top speeds of 14 kmph, 20 kmph, and 30 kmph, respectively.

The e-frame of the scooter has tail lights offering an aesthetically pleasing view. While the vehicle cruises, sidelights project downwards from the deck to offer extra illumination.

The e-scooter also has turn signals, and the LED screen shows notifications such as battery life, riding mode, speed, and light status. The scooter's 36V 10Ah battery offers a range of 32-45 km. It can be effortlessly recharged using a standard wall outlet.

The electric vehicle market is drawing a lot of attention from conventional carmakers, and Bugatti appears to be following suit.

Of course, there is no information available related to the pricing of the scooter, but it is expected that the company will try to leverage its reputation as a luxury super carmaker to decide on the pricing of the e-scooter.