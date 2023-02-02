Bugatti's one-off hypercar becomes most expensive new car ever sold at auction

Bugatti had stated that proceeds from selling this ultra-exclusive speed machine will go to charity. Interestingly, this one-off Chiron Profilee is a luxury hyper-sports car manufacturer’s final variant of its third modern-day hypercar Chiron.

French marque Bugatti has once again made history as its one-of-a-kind hypercar ‘Chiron Profilee’ was sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for $10.8 million (€9,792,500). With this sale, Bugatti has also set a new record for the highest amount ever paid for a new car at auction.

However, it should also be noted that the Chiron Profilee’s auction amount is still lower than Bugatti’s previous one-off offering ‘La Voiture Noire,’ which was touted as the world's most expensive car. It was reportedly sold to Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for $18.7 million.

Image source: Bugatti.com

Bugatti had stated that proceeds from selling this ultra-exclusive speed machine will go to charity. Interestingly, this one-off Chiron Profilee is a luxury hyper-sports car manufacturer’s final variant of its third modern-day hypercar Chiron.

Bugatti’s latest hypercar Chiron Profilee has been in development since 2020 and is a toned-down version of the Chiron Pur Sport. Initially, Bugatti planned a limited production run for the Profilee hypercar as in all other iterations, but with Chiron's all 500 slots being accounted for, it decided to introduce it as a one-off model.

Bugatti Chiron Profilée

Design and features

The new Bugatti Chiron Profilee, which is a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport, features a larger front grille, wider air intakes and a sleeker fixed rear wing to differentiate it from the latter. Moreover, Bugatti's one-off hypercar also comes with a freshly-designed set of wheels and a unique paint scheme of Argent Atlantique with exposed carbon fibre on the lower side.

The Profilee’s cabin largely looks similar to that of other Chiron hypercars. However, it features a blue and grey theme with chrome trim. In addition to these, Profilee’s seats, doors and dashboard feature woven leather upholstery, which is first for any Chiron.

Powertrain and top-speed

Bugatti Chiron, similar to its predecessor Veyron, has been offered in many different variants since it went into production in 2016. The Profilee will be the 11th variant to roll out of the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France.

In terms of performance, Profilee gets its juices from the automaker’s esteemed 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W-16 motor paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This helps the one-off hypercar to pump out 1,479 hp of power, enabling it to sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and zero to 124 mph in 5.5 seconds. Bugatti also claims that it electronically limited Chiron Profilee’s top speed to 236 mph, which is 19 mph faster than the Pur Sport.

The name "Profilée" pays homage to the Bugatti Type 46.