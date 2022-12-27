Bugatti Chiron, similar to its predecessor Veyron, has been offered in many different variants since it went into production in 2016. The Profilee will be the 11th variant to roll out of the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France.

French marque Bugatti has recently unveiled the final variant of its third modern-day hypercar – the one-off ‘Chiron Profilee.’ With this ultra-exclusive speed machine, Bugatti is also preparing to say goodbye to the Chiron after six glorious years. Profilee will be offered to collectors via an RM Sotheby’s auction on February 1, 2023, and the proceeds are set to go to charity.

Unlike other absurdly priced Bugattis, Chiron Profilee is still not sold to anyone yet. Therefore, as of now, everyone has a chance to bid on the hypercar at RM Sotheby’s 10th annual Paris sale. However, it should be noted that among Bugatti’s previous one-off offerings, La Voiture Noire was touted as the world's most expensive car and was reportedly sold to Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for $18.7 million.

Bugatti’s latest hypercar Profilee, which has been in development since 2020, is a toned-down version of the Chiron Pur Sport. Initially, Bugatti planned a limited production run for the Profilee hypercar as in all other iterations, but with Chiron's all 500 slots being accounted for, it decided to introduce it as a one-off model.

Bugatti Chiron, similar to its predecessor Veyron, has been offered in many different variants since it went into production in 2016. The Profilee will be the 11th variant to roll out of the Bugatti factory in Molsheim, France.

The name "Profilée" pays homage to the Bugatti Type 46.

Bugatti Chiron Profilee design

The new Bugatti Chiron Profilee, which is a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport, features a larger front grille, wider air intakes and a sleeker fixed rear wing to differentiate it from the latter. Moreover, Bugatti's one-off hypercar also comes with a freshly-designed set of wheels and a unique paint scheme of Argent Atlantique with exposed carbon fibre on the lower side.

The Profilee’s cabin largely looks similar to that of other Chiron hypercars. However, it features a blue and grey theme with chrome trim. In addition to these, Profilee’s seats, doors and dashboard feature is woven leather upholstery, which is first for any Chiron.

Bugatti Chiron Profilee powertrain

In terms of performance, Profilee gets its juices from the automaker’s esteemed 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W-16 motor paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This helps the one-off hypercar to pump out 1,479 hp of power, enabling it to sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds and zero to 124 mph in 5.5 seconds. Bugatti also claims that it electronically limited Chiron Profilee’s top speed to 236 mph. Interestingly, this is 19 mph faster than the Pur Sport.