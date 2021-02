Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy on February 1, details of which will be shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Under the scrappage policy, Sitharaman said that there will be a fitness test for vehicles after 20 years in case of personal vehicles and 15 years in case of commercial vehicles.

The finance minister said that the government has allocated Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the Road Transport and Highways Ministry in the Union Budget for 2021-22. The government has awarded more than 13,000 km of road projects under Bharatmala programme, out of which 3,800 km of road projects have been completed.

Sitharaman also said that the National Highway Authority of India has sponsored one InVIT to attract investors and five operational roads with Rs 5,000 crore value are being transferred to this InVIT. The operational toll roads of NHAI will also be monetised.

"3500 km of national highway work being planned in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. 1500 km of national highway being planned in Kerala at a cost of Rs 65,000 crore," Sitharaman added.