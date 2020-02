Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to increase the basic customs duty on the import of certain electric vehicles and EV component categories, aimed mainly at fostering local production of non-core parts.

The changes notified under the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) for EVs implemented by the ministry of heavy industries promote the manufacturing and assembly of EVs locally.

The changes proposed in the Union Budget 2020 will come into effect from April 1 this year.

The move is unlikely to have a big impact on prominent EV manufacturers as the hike excludes components such as battery cells and motors, which form the biggest chunk of EV-related imports.

Few companies, such as Chinese automotive firm BYD Auto, import CBU electric vehicles as completely built-up units. The impact of the hike in duty, therefore will not be material.

“Increase in the customs duties is a rational step by the government to push the players to start producing the products locally. It will have a marginal impact in the industry as most of the players have already started developing most of the parts in India,” Sohinder Gill, president, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) told CNBC-TV18.

Currently, the volume is very low because of which the sourcing of components locally become a little expensive and hence forces people to import the whole products, Gill added.