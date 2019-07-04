Auto
Budget 2019 wishlist: Auto sector pins hopes on GST cut, implementation of vehicle scrappage policy
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:45 AM IST
With auto sales seeing a double-digit slowdown this financial year, the sector expects Budget 2019 to spur the much-needed demand.
The industry is gunning for a reduction in the GST rate on vehicles from 28% to 18%, especially for small cars and two-wheelers.
