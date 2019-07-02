Budget 2019: What the govt should do to put automobile sector in the fast lane

The upcoming Budget 2019 is likely to focus on initiatives that improve the sentiments in the auto sector and accomplish targets laid down under the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026. These would include clarifications on implementation of Bharat Stage-VI Emission Norms, safety norms, Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India).

Indirect push from Interim Budget 2019

The automobile sector received an indirect push through the government’s rural and agri-focused announcements. These included initiatives to increase disposable income such as an income tax rebate on net taxable income up to Rs 0.5 million and an income support of Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers. These are likely to have a positive impact on overall demand in rural India which can impact demand for two-wheelers and compact cars.

The government allocated Rs 190 billion under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to improve transport infrastructure and increase two-wheeler demand.

References were also regarding the deployment of electric vehicles by 2030 and energy storage devices and creating a pollution-free India. This could lead to stricter implementation of emission norms and provide an impetus to transportation by electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure.

However, the auto industry seems to be facing a suppressed demand scenario caused by India’s weak rural economy due to uncertainty in monsoons, high unemployment, liquidity crisis and pricing pressure as a result of safety and insurance norms.

The upcoming Budget would have to clear these road blocks by introducing measures to rev up the economy and the sector.

Big trends and reality check



Giving boost to employment and Make in India

Improving farmers’ income

Creating durable infrastructure

Providing affordable public transport



Some of these would spur the overall demand in the economy and in turn impact demand for vehicles. On the other hand, they would also need budgetary allocation of funds which would impact the overall tax reduction demands from the sector.

Against this backdrop, the demands from the auto sector are analysed below.

Auto industry has expectations of direct measures from the upcoming Union Budget 2019.

Stakeholders remain optimistic regarding the new government’s long-term commitment to boost the industry, encourage the use of clean energy in transportation, make e-mobility affordable and create a pollution-free India.

While the GST rates no longer fall in the domain of the Central government being the subject matter of GST Council comprising the Centre and the states, customs duties still fall under its purview. With pressure from US President Donald Trump mounting to reduce customs duty on fully built motorcycles, one may expect some duty reduction for high-end bikes which may not get manufactured in India in the short to medium term.

To boost local manufacturing, the government can reduce customs duty on semi knockdowns (SKDs) and complete knockdowns (CKDs) to 20 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

With the emission and enhanced safety norms increasing vehicle prices, a reduction in GST rate would at least partially offset the price rise and boost demand.



FAME Phase 2 implementation: Under the FAME 2 programme, the government has budgeted an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years for incentivising EV buyers and developing charging infrastructure. This should help expedite the implementation process.

GST cut: In the GST Council meeting held on June 21, the taxation of EVs was considered and the demand for reduction of GST on EVs from 12 percent to 5 percent, reducing GST on chargers from 18 percent to 12 percent and rate reduction on leasing of EVs were referred to Fitment committee which would come up with its recommendations in the coming days. While the industry has represented for reduction in the overall GST rate for vehicles from 28 percent to 18 percent, that may not find favour with the GST Council due to revenue impact it may have. However, public transport vehicles like buses and

auto-rickshaws and goods carriers may eventually be considered for lower GST if revenue position allows such concessions. The Union Budget is not expected to have any announcements related to GST rates.

Development of charging infrastructure: Charging-related services (fast charging, slow charging and battery swapping) need to be placed in the lower GST slab by the GST Council. Moreover, charging infrastructure should be given subsidies under its plan to build a charging station every 25 km.

Encourage local production: Recommendation is to reduce import duty on smaller components, such as motors, controllers and lithium-ion cells, due to their limited availability in India. However, an increase in import duty on fully assembled battery packs is likely to promote local manufacturing.

Incentives for customers: The government can also incentivise EV buyers by offering tax rebates, subsidies, dedicated lanes and exemptions on toll fee and road tax.

Research funding: The government can allocate funds for research and development of indigenous EV-related technology and components. It can also encourage R&D by increasing the weighted deduction on R&D expenses for all automobile manufacturers to 200 per cent from 150 per cent.



While the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) aims to phase out vehicles older than 20 years, a holistic evaluation is needed to accelerate implementation. Providing tax rebates and other incentives to those scrapping old vehicles would keep old and polluting vehicles off the roads.

Furthermore, it would generate significant replacement demand and boost new vehicle sales on implementation.

The government is expected to announce indirect measures such as additional investment in rural and transport infrastructure to increase the demand for tractors, two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles and small cars.

In an industry characterised by rapid advancements in technology, such initiatives will enable the auto industry to achieve the growth trajectory envisaged in the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026.