Budget 2019: Lack of stimulus package, vehicle scrap policy disappoints auto sector
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:40 PM IST
Wadhera of SIAM welcomed the support measures announced for the adoption of electric vehicles, but added that they “will not help the automotive industry in emerging from the current steep slowdown it is facing today.”
Auto dealers and original equipment manufacturers were gunning for implementation of the vehicle scrappage policy and seeking MSME status for auto dealerships.
