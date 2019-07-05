In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

Budget 2019: Lack of stimulus package, vehicle scrap policy disappoints auto sector

Updated : July 05, 2019 04:40 PM IST

Wadhera of SIAM welcomed the support measures announced for the adoption of electric vehicles, but added that they “will not help the automotive industry in emerging from the current steep slowdown it is facing today.”
Auto dealers and original equipment manufacturers were gunning for implementation of the vehicle scrappage policy and seeking MSME status for auto dealerships.
Budget 2019: Lack of stimulus package, vehicle scrap policy disappoints auto sector
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV