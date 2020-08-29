  • SENSEX
Bucking COVID blues: Hyundai expects to cross yearly domestic growth threshold

Updated : August 29, 2020 03:50 PM IST

HMIL's director sales and marketing Tarun Garg cited the healthy response for SUV Creta along with initiatives like car subscription.
He pointed out that COVID triggered shift from public transport to personal mobility options and the low automobile ownership in India as the other major reasons for healthy sales pick-up.
