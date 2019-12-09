BSVI emission norms: Here’s how carmakers are gearing up for compliance

Carmakers are scrambling to upgrade their cars to the latest emission standards to curb pollution as the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) mass emission norms for vehicles will come into effect throughout the country from April 1, 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday rolled out its first BS-VI compliant passenger car--XUV300. Priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over its BS IV-compliant base variant, Mahindra XUV300 will come with an upgraded BS VI-compliant 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine. The BS VI-compliant car will come at a starting price of Rs 8.30 lakhs compared to Rs 8.10 lakh for the BS-IV variant.

Pawan Munjal, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp, last week said on CNBC-TV18 that his company has already discontinued over 50 BS-IV products so that it can quickly move into BS-VI.

He said that the company has already started production of various other models. "Over the next one or two months we probably will be transitioning into BS-VI with the entire range,” Munjal added.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch BSVI-compliant versions of its existing models. According to a moneycontrol.com report, Ertiga was recently spotted testing on Indian roads.

Toyota Motor is planning to phase out its BSVI non-compliant cars such as Etios sedan, Etios Cross, and Liva hatchback from the Indian market, as the emission standard compliance date nears. Kim said that the entire range of Hyundai’s diesel cars will be eco-friendly.

Hyundai Motor India, however, has a contrarian stand betting big on diesel when its peers are moving away from it to comply with the new emission norms. S S Kim, managing director and chief executive of Hyundai, on Monday, said that the carmaker is looking to cash in on compact diesel car segment, which includes sedans and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) smaller than 4 meters.