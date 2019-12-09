Auto
BSVI emission norms: Here’s how carmakers are gearing up for compliance
Updated : December 09, 2019 05:12 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to launch BSVI-compliant versions of its existing models
Hyundai Motor India has taken a contrarian stand betting big on diesel
New BSVI emission norms for vehicles will come into effect throughout the country from April 1, 2020
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more