While the rest of the automotive industry grapples with the problem of unsold BS-IV inventory, passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki is in a predicament of a different kind.

Maruti Suzuki, with a 50 percent plus market share in the passenger car market, currently has 20,000 BS-VI vehicles in its stockyards, and 1.35 lakh BS-VI cars in its dealership network, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

This puts the company, which fully migrated its portfolio to BS-VI by December 2019, in a quandry. While it does not have to worry about liquidating old BS-IV stock, scaling up production once the lockdown restrictions on manufacturing are lifted on May 3, will be a challenge.

As cars cannot move from the factory's stockyards to dealerships in the lockdown, the company will not be able to undertake more production till retail sales take place simultaneously.

The company also saw its market share soar to its highest level of 54.8 percent inMarch.

Maruti Suzuki will only restart manufacturing operations on May 3, with a limited capacity, when its dealerships are also able to accept dispatches of BS-VI vehicles, and the vendor ecosystem is streamlined.