Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said British International Investment (BII) will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore ($250 million) into a new four-wheel passenger electric vehicle (EV) arm to be set up by the company.

According to the exchange filing, the BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore. This will result in 2.75 percent to 4.76 percent ownership for BII in the new EV company.

The total capital infusion for the new EV company is envisaged to be approximately Rs 8,000 crore ($1 billion) between FY24 and FY27 for the planned product portfolio, M&M said.

M&M and BII will work jointly to bring other like-minded investors into the new EV company to match the funding requirement in a phased manner. BII's investment is designed to significantly accelerate the availability and adoption of electric vehicles in India and other markets served by M&M, it said.

The investment alongside M&M in the new EV company supports BII's undertaking that at least 30 percent of its total investments will be in climate finance.

The new EV company will significantly leverage the broader manufacturing capabilities, product development, design organizations along with the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers, and financiers of M&M. The funds will be utilised primarily to create and market a world-class electric SUV portfolio with advanced technologies.

Dr Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "We are extremely delighted to have BII as a partner in our SUV electric journey. In BII, we have found a like-minded long-term partner who is committed to combating the climate emergency.

The Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040. Mahindra has been a pioneer in the electric vehicles space, and we are confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future."

The new four-wheel passenger electric vehicle company will be incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&M in India.

Nick O’Donohoe, CEO of British International Investment, commented, "BII's anchor investment will be key to attracting additional sources of private capital into this exciting venture with the Mahindra Group.

The acceleration of EV development in India will be critical to supporting the country in reaching its emission targets as well as improving air quality in many urban areas. Mahindra will play a central role in the decarbonisation of the automotive industry in India and elsewhere."

It is expected that the first round of BII's capital investment will be completed not later than June 2023 on fulfillment of conditions precedent and the balance post completion of certain milestones in FY24.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto & farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "Mahindra has very exciting plans to be a leader in the electric SUV space. We would share our vision that includes our comprehensive product, technology, and platform strategy at the UK event on 15 August 2022, followed by a reveal of the electric XUV 400 in September 2022. We would expect between 20 to 30 percent of Mahindra SUVs being electric by 2027."

Khaitan & Co. are legal advisors to Mahindra. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Cleary Gottlieb are legal advisors to BII for the transaction.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ended at Rs 1,133.35, up by Rs 28.40, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.