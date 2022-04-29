Breaks on electric vehicle revolution in India as firms asked to delay launches

India's two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) industry had to hit sudden brakes with the government coming down heavily on erring manufacturers amid a spate of fatal fire incidents.

The government has warned of penalties if manufacturers fail to recall the faulty batches of vehicles. The government has also reportedly dissuaded EV makers from launching new electric scooters and bikes this year until the instances of fire are investigated thoroughly.

"EV makers have been verbally dissuaded from launching new vehicles until clarity about the cause of fires and steps required to stop them have been firmed up," Economic Time quoted an official as saying.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has conveyed its message to EV manufacturers at a meeting to discuss the rise in incidents of fire in electric two-wheelers.

The ministry is said to have instructed Coimbatore-based Boom Motors to halt the production of its Corbett 14 model. A man died and three members of his family were injured after the battery of a Corbett 14 scooter exploded at their house in Vijayawada last week.

The government has asked Boom Motors to carry out safety checks, conduct root cause analysis as well as detailed testing before resuming production.

At the meeting, Union road transport secretary Giridhar Aramane also reminded EV makers about the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, which empowers the government to take strict action against manufacturers for causing harm to people and public property.

Sources present at the meeting told The Times of India that Aramane said “none will be spared” for not prioritising passenger safety.

Last week, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told EV makers to voluntarily recall defective electric two-wheelers after a series of fire accidents since March. Following the minister’s instructions, Okinawa recalled 3,215 scooters, Pure EV recalled 2,000 and Ola recalled 1,441 units.

The government has asked even those companies that have not been involved in any fire accidents to take “corrective actions” on their sold vehicles.