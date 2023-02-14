English
Brabus, in collaboration with KTM, unveils new limited edition luxury super bike

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 6:14:41 PM IST (Published)



German automotive tuning company Brabus, in collaboration with Austrian maker KTM, has unveiled its first two-wheeler called ‘Brabus 1300 R Edition 23’. The new luxurious naked bike, which is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO, will be limited to only 290 units globally.

The new Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 is the company’s first stab at a two-wheeler developed in collaboration with KTM. The two companies’ relationship started last year on the same bike.
Even though only 290 units of Edition 23, 145 units of each colour will be made available to the public, and all Brabus bikes will be shipped with a certificate of authenticity. Pre-bookings for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 will begin on February 16, 2023, and the price for the new bike starts at €42,500.
Brabus 1300 R Edition 23
Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 gets an updated appearance to make it even more subtle and stealthy. The bike will be offered in two paint colours - Superblack and Stealth Gray - along with carbon fibre body elements.
Also Read: Renault and Nissan to invest $600 million in India and launch 4 SUVs, 2 EVs
The new Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 uses the same V-Twin powered liquid-cooled 1,301cc engine, which churns out 180hp and 140 Nm, as with the earlier 1300 R. Moreover, it uses the same components as that bike and features electronically-adjustable WP suspension at both ends, a WP steering damper, Brembo Stylema callipers and Bridgestone S22 rubber.
The 1300 R Edition, similar to the cars that Brabus modifies, comes with the Monoblock Z forged wheels finished in a colour called “Platinum Black.” The company claims that these changes help contribute to the blacked-out look of the bike and are also stronger than the standard wheels.
Apart from wheels, Brabus has also added its unique touches in the form of a bespoke twin-barrel end-can, quilted seat, proprietary graphics on the colour TFT screen, headlight mask’s side faring and the power domes among others. Along the sides, meanwhile, the new bike also features custom foot pegs and dual-pipe exhaust.
Except for the fuel tank and the rear cowling, the new bike’s entire bodywork is made up entirely of carbon fibre. The LED turn indicators and brake light are also redesigned to differentiate it from the KTM.
For a little extra oomph, Brabus has also fitted the 1300 R Edition 23 with a quick-action throttle. Despite the bespoke nature of the bike, Brabus hasn’t sacrificed creature comforts like cruise control, heated grips and seat.
Also read: Maruti accounts for 60% of Suzuki’s global car production, 45% of its profitability
