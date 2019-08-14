Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Bosch's Indian unit begins restructuring as auto sector slowdown bites

Updated : August 14, 2019 10:40 AM IST

Bosch, the latest firm to flag weak conditions in the Indian auto market, said its automotive sales dived 17.5 percent in the June quarter.
Bosch, which makes a wide range ofÂ autoÂ products including braking systems and batteries.
Bosch's Indian unit begins restructuring as auto sector slowdown bites
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

July WPI falls to 1.08%, lowest in 25 months

July WPI falls to 1.08%, lowest in 25 months

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Apollo Hospitals stock rallies 9% on robust Q1 results

Apollo Hospitals stock rallies 9% on robust Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV