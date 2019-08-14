Bosch's Indian unit begins restructuring as auto sector slowdown bites

India-listed manufacturer Bosch Ltd said on Tuesday it had begunÂ restructuringÂ parts of its business in light of a deepeningÂ slowdownÂ in the country'sÂ automotive industry, as the German car parts supplier posted a drop in June-quarter profit.

Bosch, the latest firm to flag weak conditions in the Indian auto market, said its automotive sales dived 17.5 percent in the June quarter.

The outlook for theÂ autoÂ industry was "extremely" challenging, Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said in a statement.

Bosch, which makes a wide range ofÂ autoÂ products including braking systems and batteries, is the latest firm to restructure its business or limit production due to theÂ slowdown, which has been exacerbated in recent months by a liquidity crunch in India's shadow bankingÂ sector.

Automakers Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said last week they would cut production at some plants in response to slowing demand that industry executives say has driven theÂ sectorÂ to one of its worst downturns.

Earlier on Tuesday, anÂ autoÂ industry body said India's domestic passenger vehicle sales in July had fallen at the steepest pace in nearly two decades.

Bosch has earmarked Rs 82 croreÂ ($11.5 million) as a provision for restructuring, which would include "manpower adjustments," it said.

"TheÂ slowdownÂ is not cyclical, but structural," Bhattacharya said. "Necessary course correction measures will be taken in order to remain competitive."

Shares in Bosch's Indian unit dropped 3.4 percent following the news of restructuring. The company's profit in the three months ended June dived 35 percent to Rs 2.8 billion, while revenue from operations dropped 13.5 percent to Rs 27.79 billion.