Bosch's Indian unit begins restructuring as auto sector slowdown bites
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:40 AM IST
Bosch, the latest firm to flag weak conditions in the Indian auto market, said its automotive sales dived 17.5 percent in the June quarter.
Bosch, which makes a wide range ofÂ autoÂ products including braking systems and batteries.
