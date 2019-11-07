Bosch India says October auto sales cannot be seen as sign of revival in industry

Amid signs of relief in the Indian auto market on the back of positive October retail sales, automotive components manufacturer Bosch India has cautioned that October sales numbers should not be extrapolated as a sign of revival in the market.

In a call with analysts, Bosch India joint managing director Soumitra Bhattacharya cautioned that October sales (in the Diwali period), especially passenger vehicles, were down 2 percent over the same period last year.

He said the spike in sales in October doesn't reflect the reality of the auto sector for at least the next couple of quarters because the companies offered 'very deep discounts' during the festive season. This sales growth in October came in the backdrop of an otherwise very sharp and steep de-growth until September.

"We (the auto industry) would have lost three-four years by the time we come to the peak levels of 2018", Bhattacharya told analysts.

He added that the drop in the auto sector is segmental, and has impacted all six elements of the industry - including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and off-highway vehicles.

Bosch India expects it is going to take 3-4 years for the industry to attain peak growth, with segments with the sharpest de-growth, like heavy commercial vehicles, taking the longest time to recover.

Bosch expects the ongoing fiscal to end with de-growth in the auto sector, the next fiscal to remain at a similar level as this fiscal or post-degrowth, with some growth momentum likely only in the third year from now.