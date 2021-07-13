Bookings open for Revolt's RV400 electric bike from July 15; other details here

Revolt Motors will begin accepting bookings for their flagship RV400 electric bike from July 15. Those who wish to buy the RV400 and those who missed to book earlier, can now do so on the company website.

Revolt Motors had closed the flash sale bookings of the ‘power bike’ on June 18 in just two hours citing phenomenal response after a prior closure on May 6.

The company will start delivering the bikes that have already been booked from September 2021.

The RV400 is priced at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi) due to the state government’s incentive on electric vehicles. The ex-showroom price of Revolt RV400 in Mumbai starts from Rs 1.06 lakh.

The company says that RV400 electric bike is India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle for ‘generation why’ and refers to such customers as ‘revolters.’

The brand has dealers, which it calls revolt hubs, in Delhi (north, east and west Delhi), Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The electric bike is available in Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24 KWh lithium-ion battery with the highest speed of 85km/h.

The batteries have been certified as waterproof, damage-proof, shock-proof and all-weather friendly according to ARAI standards, says the company.

The RV400's battery can be charged from 0-to-100 percent in 4.5 hours, as per a statement.

Bikers can use the MyRevolt App to operate RV400. The ‘keyless’ remote is equipped with lock, unlock, start and locate-my-RV400 features. RV400 offers three riding modes -- Eco, Normal and Sport.

The company claims that the RV400 has the highest ground clearance of 215 mm in this segment.

Revolt has a variant named RV 300.