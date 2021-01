Tata Motors has officially revealed the features, technical specifications and other details of the new avatar of the iconic Safari. The company still hasn’t revealed the price yet. Tata Motors has also stated that the Tata Safari 2021 will be available in both 6-and 7-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The SUV was first unveiled as Buzzard at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Then, at the 2020 Auto Expo, it was displayed as Gravitas, which was the codename for the new Safari. It will be available in four trim levels — XE, XM, XT and XZ.

Design & layout

The 6-seater variant will have captain seats for occupants in the second row. The seat in the second row can be folded to create more space inside the cabin. It also has reclining second-row seats, and third-row AC and AC vents.

The 7-seater variant has bench-type seats with headrests that can be adjusted. It has 60:40 split second-row seats. The third-row seat has 50:50 split function, which increases the boot space.

The SUV features a bright black and white dual-tone theme, with white being the dominant colour for the upholstery. Combined with the panoramic sunroof, the Safari’s cabin should feel airier too.

Features

In terms of features, the Tata Safari 2021 borrows quite a bit from the Harrier. The SUV will have an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system on the dash, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry and electronic handbrake. It also has six airbags. The infotainment system has Tata’s iRA connected car technology along with a 9-speaker 320W JBL audio system.

Colour and exterior

The 2021 Tata Safari will be available in three exterior colour options — Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey.

From the front, in terms of grille and light cluster, the 2021 Tata Safari resembles Harrier. However, it is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. There are a few cosmetic changes as well that make it appear slightly different from the Harrier. In the rear, the 2021 Tata Safari has a redesigned bumper. The rear also has new tail-lamps.

Wheel and engine

At 2,741mm, the 2021 Tata Safari will have the same wheelbase as Harrier. For now, it will be available only as a two-wheel drive. The 2021 Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged Kryotec diesel engine, much like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Bookings

Bookings for the new 2021 Tata Safari will start from February 4, 2021. Tata Motors hasn’t specified anything on the launch date, though Tata dealers have suggested that the SUV could be up for sale by mid-February.

Price

Though Tata Motors hasn’t yet revealed the price of the Tata Safari 2021, the SUV is likely to cost in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21 lakh, compared to the Harrier’s Rs 13.48 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh. In terms of competition, it takes on MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. In future, it is likely to face competition from Hyundai’s 7-seater Creta, which may be launched by the end of this year. Even Ford has plans to launch a C-SUV.