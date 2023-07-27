2 Min Read
The S1 Air can be reserved on the Ola app and website for a refundable deposit of Rs 999. Those who book the S1 Air by July 30 will get a special introductory price of Rs 1,09,999, while the regular price will be Rs 1,19,999.
Ola Electric has announced that it will start delivery of its most affordable version of the Ola S1, the Ola S1 Air, in early August, and the purchase window has opened today (July 27) for booking.
The Ola S1 Air will share the same styling as the standard Ola S1 but will offer six colour options – Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue. The new electric scooter will have a top speed of 90kmph, a range of 125km, and three ride modes. It will take five hours to charge fully.
Unlike the other S1 variants, the S1 Air will feature a hub motor, telescopic front forks, dual rear springs, drum brakes on both ends and steel wheels. It will also have full-LED lighting and a lower-resolution instrument cluster than the S1 and S1 Pro.
The Ola S1 Air will compete with the budget-friendly variants of the TVS iQube and Ather 450 in the Indian market.
First Published: Jul 27, 2023 6:35 PM IST
