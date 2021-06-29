Bookings for Audi e-tron, Sportback open in India; launch of the SUVs in July

German car manufacturer Audi has begun booking for its all-electric SUVs -- e-tron and the e-tron Sportback. The SUVs will be launched in India on July 22. Buyers can book the cars through its official website "audi.in" or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. A customer can book these cars for an amount of Rs 5 lakh.

According to an Overdrive report, citing car trade analysts, Audi e-tron could be priced at around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) and e-tron Sportback at slightly higher in India.

Audi e-tron is a dapper, broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof, while e-tron Sportback is athletic with a robust, sloping roofline, says Audi.

Both versions are powered by a dual-motor setup producing 300 kW/408 HP and 664 Nm of torque. The electric cars draw power from a 95kWh battery and accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said the company will launch several new models under the brand e-tron.

The progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system, provide for optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations, says Audi.

The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles) combined range is up to 484 kms.

Audi’s e-tron variants feature plug-in and fast-charging convenience; advanced energy recuperation whilst driving; a Range Mode and zero emissions.

Audi’s e-tron variants can be charged using a regular 11 kWh hour AC charger, which takes 8.5 hours. Audi gives an option of 22 kWh fast charger, which charges the car in 4.5 hours.

The e-SUVs can also be charged using a 150 kWh AC fast charger, which gives 80 percent range in 30 minutes. Audi India will help set up the chargers in owners' houses when they buy either e-tron.

According to the Overdrive report, e-tron is expected to be in the same league as Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQC in India.