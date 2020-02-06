Associate Partners
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he's still 'the Santro wala'

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:05 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, who 22 years ago signed up to endorse Santro as the South Korean auto major made its entry into the Indian market, says till date the 'tall boy' hatchback has remained his favourite.
Interacting with the media in Greater Noida on the sidelines of the Auto Expo, Shah Rukh Khan who unveiled the company's upcoming all-new Creta SUV also gave credit to the company and its products for their long-lasting relationship.
"When I was to be the ambassador, for me it was, confidence invoking and I felt very important," he said.
