While demand for personal vehicles remains subdued at the moment, for Mahindra & Mahindra, the small commercial vehicles are seeing maximum demand in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now there is a lot of focus on the movement of goods. Growing demand in e-commerce, moving fruits and vegetables, etc. requires small commercial vehicles. We are seeing the maximum number of deals close in this segment," Veejay Nakra, the newly elevated CEO-Automotive Division, M&M told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

"We are seeing good traction and pull in the Bolero & Supro range of pick-up trucks", Nakra said, adding, "Transport of goods is a clear priority right now."

The OEM says its rural, semi-urban and up-country customers are showing "much higher momentum in terms of intention to buy" at present, with good interest in its iconic models the Bolero and Scorpio.

Even as major automotive markets, such as the metros of Delhi and Mumbai continue to see shuttered showrooms, Nakra said M&M's traditional strong presence in the semi-urban markets and the sales of Bolero, Supro and pick-up trucks is keeping the company "well-covered in the interim".

Interestingly, Nakra points out that even up-country products are seeing good traction on the OEM's online sales platforms.

In fact, the lion's share - 58 percent - of all bookings that M&M has received digitally, are from red zones, Nakra said.

Currently, more than 200, or about 40 percent of M&M's dealership touchpoints, including sales and services outlets, are open and accessible to customers.

According to Nakra, the workshops are seeing healthy reporting in green and orange zones, even as red zones continue to remain shut. He added that the company's showrooms are also getting walk-ins and inquiries, which is an encouraging sign.

However, M&M expects demand for passenger vehicles will take time to kick-in unless the government provides fundamental support to demand by reducing costs in terms of a GST rate reduction, and by lowering the costs of compliances including registration costs, road tax, insurance, etc.