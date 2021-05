The BMW Group India has made an addition to its coveted fleet with the launch of X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ limited edition. The model, priced at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom), will be available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can only be reserved through BMW’s online shop.

Only 500 units of the new model will be produced worldwide.

The new edition underlines both the bold appearance and the luxury ambience of their largest SAV, says BMW.

The BMW X7 M50d is powered by 2993 cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which produces an output of 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm at 2,000 – 3,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.4 seconds.

The superior engine performance is accompanied by the powerful sound of the M Sport exhaust system. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. It comes as standard with the M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up to sharpen the car’s agility and steering precision, giving it the unmistakable character of an M Performance model, but redefined for the luxury segment.

The most striking feature is the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, a first in a BMW X model. The paint finish in body columns, exterior mirror bases, a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille create a subtle contrast to the matte shimmering body.