BMW X7 launched in India; check out price, specifications, features

German car major BMW has launched its flagship SUV BMW X7 in India at Rs 98.90 lakh.

The new SUV comes in two engine variants, i.e. xDrive40i and xDrive30d. The former comes with a 3.0-litre straight-six that puts out 340hp and 450Nm of torque, turbo-petrol engine while the latter has a 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-diesel unit that produces 265hp and 620Nm of torque.

Of the two models, the diesel variants are locally assembled whereas the petrol variants will be imported as a CBU unit.

The SUV has a sleekly designed exterior with slim LED headlights and BMW’s trademark grille in the front and wide LED tail-lights in the rear. In the interior it comes with a seven-seat configuration that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, five-zone climate control, BMW's Laserlight headlamps, park assist and three-piece sunroofs.

In addition, the vehicle comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with BMW’s all-wheel-drive.

The boot capacity of the vehicle can be expanded from 326 litres to 2,120 litres.