BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India: Check price, features and specifications

Luxury carmaker BMW has launched the exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M. The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition becomes the fifth car in India to be available in the special edition.

The SUV will be locally assembled in India and is priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Exterior highlights

The 50 Jahre M Edition of the SUV gets key cosmetic changes and is available in Mineral White and Carbon Black. The other exterior changes include a gloss black kidney grille and the 21-inch black alloy wheels with gloss black finished brake callipers.

The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition SUV gets additional M badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps. The hubcaps also feature a unique design that sports semicircles in blue, violet and red.

BMW is offering an optional M Accessories Package that offers Alcantara finished steering wheel and key fob, along with carbon-fibre finished wing mirror caps.

Interior Changes and features

On the interior of the SUV is done in M-specific trims and it gets an M steering wheel and seat belts.

The long list of features includes a panoramic sunroof, two 12.3-inch screens, heated seats and steering wheel, five zone climate-control, soft-close doors, laser lighting, glass trim, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, two rear 10.2-inch screens, and a reversing assistant.

Powertrain and specs

There are no mechanical changes on the BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition. The SUV continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 340hp, and 450Nm of torque as the standard car.

The engine is mated to an M-tuned eight-speed ZF automatic torque converter transmission, and the special edition X7 can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 6.1 seconds.

Highly configurable M modes for the engine, chassis and transmission have also been provided as the X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition sits on air suspension.