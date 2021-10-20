BMW to launch Carbon Edition for 5 series in India tomorrow

German automobile giant BMW will be unveiling the Carbon Edition for its 5 series line-up of cars on Thursday. The updated luxury sedan had hit Indian markets six months ago, with BMW finally deciding to add the performance version of the car in India.

While details are sparse, globally Carbon Edition for the 5 series is available in 530i, 530i xDrive, 540i, and 540i xDrive models. The cars usually feature performance upgrades from the BMW M kit.

Rocker panel badge, matte black rear bumper, Carbon Edition Seal, M-stamped brakes, and all-black 19-inch alloy wheels with double-spoke design, are some of the expected visual changes on the exterior. Little to none of the interior is expected to change in the Carbon Edition of the vehicle.

While the Carbon Edition is expected to feature the same engine as the base model, it'll be paired with a BMW eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox.

The 5 series in India is available in three engine variants, a 3l 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine churning out 265 HP and 620 Nm torque, a 2l 4-cylinder diesel engine with 190 HP and torque of 400 Nm, and a 2l 4-cylinder petrol engine with 252 HP and 350 Nm torque.

The 5 series is available in India in three trims — 530i M Sport, BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line — starting at a price of Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is yet to be revealed which trims will get the Carbon Edition upgrades and whether BMW sticks with a petrol engine or chooses to go with diesel instead.