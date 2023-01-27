BMW to announce prices of its new-gen SUV X1 and iX1 in India tomorrow

BMW’s new X1 SUV will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and the Audi Q3, while the iX1 electric vehicle (EV) will take on Kia’s upcoming EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

German luxury carmaker BMW is all set to showcase the new all-electric SUV iX1 and announce the prices of its new-generation SUV X1 in India tomorrow. The company revealed the third-generation X1 and its fully-electrified version iX1 in June last year.

BMW’s new X1 SUV will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and the Audi Q3, while the iX1 electric vehicle (EV) will take on Kia’s upcoming EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Design and features

BMW’s new SUV X1, in terms of dimensions, is slightly larger than its predecessor and has a 22mm longer wheelbase and a 31 mm wider track, which results in additional cabin space. The new SUV also features the BMW’s modern design cue and features LED headlamps similar to the recently revealed 3 Series FL.

The new X1 SUV also gets an aggressive bumper design and sits on 17-inch wheels as standard which can be increased to 20 inches.

The new BMW SUV's interiors have been upgraded with new additional features like a new dashboard with a curved display and dual screen setup. The infotainment system measures 10.7 inches while the driver display is 10.25 inches.

The upcoming X1 will also come equipped with ADAS features along with connected car tech, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. BMW also claims that the upcoming SUV’s new seats offer enhanced long-distance comfort.

The BMW iX1 EV, on the other hand, gets blue accents on its front, rear bumpers and door sills to differentiate from its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling. The rest of the features largely remains the same as in X1 SUV.

Powertrain options

BMW’s new-gen X1 is based on the company’s FAAR architecture (also known as ‘Frontantriebsarchitektur' a front-wheel-drive platform) that underpins the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the new-generation Mini Countryman crossover.

For buyers in the global markets, BMW is offering a choice of either three/four-cylinder petrol engines or two four-cylinder diesel units. The company had also stated that it would soon offer additional petrol, diesel and two plug-in hybrid options.

However, in India, BMW is likely to offer X1 SUV with an option of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. A seven-speed DCT transmission will be available as standard.

The BMW’s fully-electrified SUV iX1 xDrive30 will come equipped with two electric motors, one placed on each axle, producing a combined 313hp and 493Nm. This SUV gets its juices through a 64.7kWh battery, which as per BMW offers a driving range of up to 437km. With this power unit, the iX1 SUV can sprint from 0-100 km in 5.7 seconds, claims BMW.

BMW also claims that the iX1 SUV can be charged at the rates of up to 130kW for a 10-80 percent top-up time of 29 minutes.