BMW should buy British luxury brand JLR from Tata Motors, says global brokerage Bernstein

Research firm Bernstein says BMW should buy the British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) from India's Tata Motors. The research is based on fundamentals and explains the logic about why this transaction makes sense.

Why BMW should buy JLR

BMW is overcapitalised and awash with cash. It has got about 14.4 billion euros in cash lying. The actual cash pile could be even higher, this is what they report for the auto business. BMW has run into the limits of growth for its product range and brand. Return on capital from further projects is questionable. By contrast, BMW could acquire JLR at a discount to book value at this point in time and value creation could be substantial. According to their model, the cost of acquisition could be about 9 billion pounds. This could boost BMW earnings by as much as 20 percent.

Why this transaction is good for JLR

JLR is severely challenged both operationally and financially. They have got 600,000 units over two brands and 14 product lines, but it lacks a conventional scale as compared to other large global automobile players. They lack research and development firepower when compared to rivals, they have serious quality issues. It has not well-diversified into where its plants are located. It has only got two major non-UK plants. It has not globalised as it should be and it is losing money at a time of near-record sales.

Issues in BMW-JLR deal