Auto
BMW orders more than 10 billion euros' worth of battery cells
Updated : November 21, 2019 02:51 PM IST
BMW said it had boosted its order with CATL to 7.3 billion euros from an original booking announced in mid-2018 that was worth 4 billion euros. It said the contract would last from 2020 to 2031.
