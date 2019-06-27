BMW Motorrad launches S1000RR in India at starting price of Rs 18.50 lakh

German bike-maker BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched three variants of the S1000RR superbike in India with prices starting from Rs 18.50 lakh to Rs 22.95 lakh.

BMW S1000RR Standard has been priced at Rs 18,50,000, BMW S1000RR Pro at Rs 20,95,000 and BMW S1000RR Pro M Sport at Rs 22,95,000.

The all-new BMW S1000RR is available in two colour options: ‘Racing Red' and 'Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red’ with Motorsport finish.

The bike is fitted with a 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999cc. The engine is now 4 kgs lighter and narrower than before which improves both the handling and the ergonomics. It generates 152 kW (207 hp) at 13,500 rpm.

BMW S1000RR features a Flex Frame which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element and it helps in improving the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low.