Auto
BMW Motorrad launches S1000RR in India at starting price of Rs 18.50 lakh
Updated : June 27, 2019 09:04 PM IST
BMW S1000RR Standard has been priced at Rs 18,50,000, BMW S1000RR Pro at Rs 20,95,000 and BMW S1000RR Pro M Sport at Rs 22,95,000.
The all-new BMW S1000RR is available in two colour options: ‘Racing Red' and 'Light White/Lupin Blue Metallic/Racing Red’ with Motorsport finish.
