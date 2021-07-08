BMW Motorrad drives in updated R 1250 GS bike range in India

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday, said it has launched the new versions of R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles in India. The updated R 1250 GS is priced at Rs 20.45 lakh, while the R 1250 GS Adventure is tagged at Rs 22.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bikes would be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at the company's dealerships from Thursday onwards. "BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it's an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding, he added. Both models feature a 1,254cc engine which produces a power output of 100 kW (136 hp). The bikes come with riding modes and other features like Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).