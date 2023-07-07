BMW’s most powerful electric sedan ‘i7 M70' to launch in India soon; check details

The India-spec i7 M70 is expected to get its juices from a twin motor setup producing 660hp and 1100Nm of torque. This, as per the company, is good enough for a 0-100kph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kph.

German luxury carmaker BMW is looking to expand its flagship electric sedan line-up in India with the introduction of the new i7 M70. Earlier this year, the company launched the i7 electric vehicle (EV) in the country. The BMW i7 M70 is the flagship version of the i7 EV and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

According to Autocar India’s report, the carmaker is likely to launch the i7 M70 in the country soon. This range-topping variant, which BMW claims to be its electric sedan, boasts several M-specific features that set it apart from the rest of the i7 range.

These features include M front and rear bumpers, M side skirts, M mirrors, 21-inch M alloys with blue brake callipers, a black front grille with an M badge, gloss black window line trim and an M rear spoiler. All these come as standard, except for the rear spoiler, which is a no-cost option.

The i7 M70 is unique among BMW models in that it comes finished in a two-tone paint job. Buyers have several colour options to choose from for the lower half of the body, including Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. These can all be paired with a Black Sapphire upper half. The India-spec BMW i7 M70 will also be available with a wide range of interior upholstery schemes.

There are also three options for the interior trim. Standard options include ‘Fineline’ Black fine-wood trim with a high gloss metal effect and Oak mirror finish fine-wood trim with grey metallic high gloss. The only paid option is the Carbon fibre M interior trim with silver stitching and a piano black finish.

BMW i7 M70’s standard equipment includes an M interior package featuring an M steering wheel, M footrests and M Powerboost animation for the instrument cluster. Other features carried over from the i7 xDrive60 include dual screens up front, executive lounge seating, heated, ventilated and massaging seats all around, rear seat theatre screen, Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound audio system, four-zone auto climate control, soft close doors and more.

The India-spec i7 M70 is expected to get its juices from a twin motor setup producing 660hp and 1100Nm of torque. This, as per the company, is good enough for a 0-100kph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kph. The motors are powered by a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides up to 560km (WLTP) of range. Charging can be performed at up to 22kW on an AC system or 195kW on a DC set-up.

While no launch date has been specified yet for the BMW i7 M70 in India, it is expected to arrive soon. Once launched, BMW’s new electric sedan will compete against Mercedes’ electric sedan AMG EQS 53 4Matic+.