BMW’s most powerful electric sedan ‘i7 M70' to launch in India soon; check details

The India-spec i7 M70 is expected to get its juices from a twin motor setup producing 660hp and 1100Nm of torque. This, as per the company, is good enough for a 0-100kph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 250kph.

German luxury carmaker BMW is looking to expand its flagship electric sedan line-up in India with the introduction of the new i7 M70. Earlier this year, the company launched the i7 electric vehicle (EV) in the country. The BMW i7 M70 is the flagship version of the i7 EV and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

According to Autocar India’s report, the carmaker is likely to launch the i7 M70 in the country soon. This range-topping variant, which BMW claims to be its electric sedan, boasts several M-specific features that set it apart from the rest of the i7 range.

These features include M front and rear bumpers, M side skirts, M mirrors, 21-inch M alloys with blue brake callipers, a black front grille with an M badge, gloss black window line trim and an M rear spoiler. All these come as standard, except for the rear spoiler, which is a no-cost option.