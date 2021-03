BMW India launched the all-new 2021 M340i xDrive today (March 10). The sedan is a sportier version of the 3-Series and will be available in limited numbers in India.

The most anticipated, the first-ever #BMW #M340ixDrive is finally here. #Mplify your every drive with the quickest car made in India. Visit https://t.co/13EviPB371 to know more. pic.twitter.com/q4fCXYNO1Q — bmwindia (@bmwindia) March 10, 2021

Specifications

The sedan comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

There are three colour options — Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue, and Sunset Orange. That apart, the company will offer the sedan with personalisation packages — Racer’s Pack, Enthusiast Pack, and Motorsport Pack. The sedan also has four driving modes — Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+.

The car comes equipped with a BMW laser light, M rear spoiler, and 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The interiors have sports seats with M-specific upholstery.

Engine

The BMW M340i gets its power from a twin-turbo, 3.0-litre, inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. It generates 387bhp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with 8-speed automatic transmission. In just 4.4 seconds, it can go from 0-100 kmph. This makes it the fastest assembled car in India.

Safety features

The sedan’s safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, and cornering brake control.

Where to buy

The BMW M340i can be booked by paying a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. It will compete with the Mercedes-AMG's C 43 range. However, In India, the C 43 is available only in coupe form. Soon, M340i will get another competitor in the form of the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback.