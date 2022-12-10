BMW launches its 999-cc S1000RR in India — Check out price, design and features

The BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a 4-cylinder water/oil-cooled engine. The 999-cc engine generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm.

Auto giant BMW has brought the Motorrad’s popular super sport bike – the BMW S 1000 RR to India. Launched as a completely built-up unit, the bike deliveries will commence from February 2023 onwards. The bike was first introduced in 2009 and this edition of the bike has updates to the engine, suspension, chassis, aerodynamics, design and assistance systems.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “The S 1000 RR embodies true BMW Motorrad racing DNA... It will undoubtedly reconfirm its credible pole position as a class winner and inspire riders to never stop challenging.”

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

The BMW S 1000 RR: Rs 20,25,000

The BMW S 1000 RR Pro: Rs 22,15,000

The BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport: Rs 24,45,000

Three colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Passion and Light White Uni / M Motorsport (with M Package).

The BMW S 1000 RR design & features

The company has gone for a revamped look with a higher windscreen, side winglets and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. These should optimise aerodynamics and help in maintaining the top speed.

The BMW S 1000 RR is fitted with a 4-cylinder water/oil-cooled engine. The 999-cc engine generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm.

The bike has a six-speed gearbox with an anti-hopping clutch with self-reinforcement that reduces engine braking and significantly increases safety, as per the company.

Moreover, the bike has a Gear Shift Assistant Pro feature which enables upshifting without clutch actuation and offers acceleration without interrupting traction.

The RR is fitted with four modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. The optional ‘Pro Modes’ offer Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3 settings in addition. Riders can also activate Launch Control by pressing the start button for more than three seconds during a standstill.

The bike also has a Pit Lane Limiter that enables speed limiting and a Hill Start Control Pro to facilitate starting on gradients.

Standard equipment has been expanded to include the lighter M battery and USB charging socket.