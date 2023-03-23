BMW launches new touring bike R18 Transcontinental at Rs 31.5 lakh

The BMW R18 cruiser is now available in three variants: R18, R18 Classic and the R18 Transcontinental. The new BMW R18 Transcontinental is the most loaded version and features a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windshield, wind deflectors and cast alloy wheels.
BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the R18 Transcontinental in India. The bike, R18 Transcontinental, is designed to be a classic American touring bike, and is priced at Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
The BMW R18 cruiser is now available in three variants: R18, R18 Classic and the R18 Transcontinental. The new BMW R18 Transcontinental is the most loaded version and features a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windshield, wind deflectors, a pillion seat, cases finished in body colour and cast alloy wheels.
Design and features
The R18 Transcontinental is based around a double cradle frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with double pinstripes, circular mirrors and an exposed gloss nickel-plated driveshaft. It packs in a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system, with six speakers and a subwoofer.
BMW’s new cruiser bike also gets a pillion seat and alloy wheels as standard. Apart from these, the new motorcycle also features updated instrumentation, consisting of four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen.
The bike also features three standard riding modes — Rain, Roll and Rock. Other standard features of the bike are Active Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill-Start Control, Keyless Ride and an adaptive LED headlamp.
Powertrain
Powering the R18 Transcontinental is BMW’s air/oil-cooled 1,802cc 2-cylinder boxer engine, which churns out 90 BHP and 158 Nm. The new bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox, which also comes with an optional reverse gear.
The Transcontinental sports a directly mounted cantilever suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload. It features twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
