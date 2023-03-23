English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsBMW launches new touring bike R18 Transcontinental at Rs 31.5 lakh

BMW launches new touring bike R18 Transcontinental at Rs 31.5 lakh

BMW launches new touring bike R18 Transcontinental at Rs 31.5 lakh
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Mar 23, 2023 7:18:56 PM IST (Published)

The BMW R18 cruiser is now available in three variants: R18, R18 Classic and the R18 Transcontinental. The new BMW R18 Transcontinental is the most loaded version and features a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windshield, wind deflectors and cast alloy wheels.

BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the R18 Transcontinental in India. The bike, R18 Transcontinental, is designed to be a classic American touring bike, and is priced at Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Recommended Articles

View All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The BMW R18 cruiser is now available in three variants: R18, R18 Classic and the R18 Transcontinental. The new BMW R18 Transcontinental is the most loaded version and features a large handlebar-mounted fairing with a windshield, wind deflectors, a pillion seat, cases finished in body colour and cast alloy wheels.
Design and features
The R18 Transcontinental is based around a double cradle frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with double pinstripes, circular mirrors and an exposed gloss nickel-plated driveshaft. It packs in a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system, with six speakers and a subwoofer.
BMW’s new cruiser bike also gets a pillion seat and alloy wheels as standard. Apart from these, the new motorcycle also features updated instrumentation, consisting of four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen.
The bike also features three standard riding modes — Rain, Roll and Rock. Other standard features of the bike are Active Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Hill-Start Control, Keyless Ride and an adaptive LED headlamp.
Powertrain
Powering the R18 Transcontinental is BMW’s air/oil-cooled 1,802cc 2-cylinder boxer engine, which churns out 90 BHP and 158 Nm. The new bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox, which also comes with an optional reverse gear.
The Transcontinental sports a directly mounted cantilever suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload. It features twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.
Also Read: Honda to hike Amaze prices up to Rs 12,000 from April amid new emission norms
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adventure tourer bikesBMW Motorrad

Next Article

Eicher’s commercial vehicles to cost 2-5% more soon

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X