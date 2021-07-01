Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • auto>
      • BMW launches new M5 Competition in India, priced at Rs 1.61 cr

      BMW launches new M5 Competition in India, priced at Rs 1.61 cr

      Profile image
      By PTI | IST (Published)
      Mini

      BMW M5 Competition comes with a V8 petrol engine which generates 625 hp of power enabling the car to go from 0-100 in 3.3 seconds.

      BMW launches new M5 Competition in India, priced at Rs 1.61 cr
      German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched an updated version of the M5 Competition sedan in India priced at Rs 1.61 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively on the company's website.
      The sedan comes retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track mode, active M differential with centralised intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, M multifunction seats, and set-up button that come together to offer even better driving dynamics and superior comfort levels. The BMW M5 Competition comes with a V8 petrol engine which generates 625 hp of power enabling the car to go from 0-100 in 3.3 seconds.
      "The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said. The model is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of the BMW M brand, he added.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Rentals up 13-15% for full truck load multi-axle goods carriers in June: IFTRT

      Next Article

      Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty timelines

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
      Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
      Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
      Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
      Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
      Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
      Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
      Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
      Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
      Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
      Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
      Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
      Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
      Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
      Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
      Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
      Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
      Euro-Rupee88.48900.33500.38
      Pound-Rupee102.86500.04700.05
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.0000-0.00
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
      Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
      Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
      Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
      Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
      Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
      Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
      Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
      Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
      Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
      Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
      Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
      Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
      Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
      Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
      Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
      Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
      Euro-Rupee88.48900.33500.38
      Pound-Rupee102.86500.04700.05
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.0000-0.00
      View More