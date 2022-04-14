BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India, tagged at Rs 12.3 lakh

By PTI
The updated version of the adventure sports bikecan be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships and deliveries will commence from June 2022.

German luxury carmaker BMW on April 14 said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The adventure sports tourer will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement. 

Deliveries of the bike will commence from June 2022, it added. 

"BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted. 

The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XR's unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added. 

The new F 900 XR comes with a 895-cc engine which generates an output of 105 hp. The bike sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of over 200 km/hr. 

