BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India, tagged at Rs 12.3 lakh

German luxury carmaker BMW on April 14 said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

The adventure sports tourer will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement.

Deliveries of the bike will commence from June 2022, it added.

"BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XR's unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added.