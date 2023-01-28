BMW launches its third Generation of BMW X1 in India

The price for its petrol variant, BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine, is Rs 45,90,000, while the diesel variant, BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport, is priced at Rs 47,90,000. Deliveries for diesel variant will commence from March onwards and for the petrol variant, from June.

BMW India on Saturday launched its 3rd Generation BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country in both petrol and diesel variants. The price for its petrol variant, BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine, is Rs 45,90,000, while the diesel variant, BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport, is priced at Rs 47,90,000.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries for diesel variant will commence from March onwards and for the petrol variant, from June.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India said, "The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury. It is a natural match for individuals who dare to chase their dreams and challenge the norms, those who break convention and exceed through everything. The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1’s success to higher levels."

The third generation luxury SAV has a host of new features, many of which are either best-in-class or a segment-first. Among the new highlights are – Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

According to BMW, the new X1 is an SAV (Sports activity vehicle) and the new X1 is larger than its predecessor in all dimensions – its 53mm longer, 24mm wider, 44mm taller and the wheelbase has gone up by 22mm.

The monolithic design, surface lines and classy exterior display its SAV identity more clearly than ever. The upright front end has a much greater presence with slim LED headlights and a large, almost square BMW kidney grille. Segment best Adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are available as standard now.

It welcomes passengers in style with Welcome Light Staging. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 2 zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature.

Adding to the sense of space is the large glass sunroof. The big 476 litre luggage compartment can be enlarged to 1,527 litres with the useful functionality of the optional 40:20:40 split backrest. At the same time, comfort access contactless operation of the boot lid provides greater flexibility for loading / unloading. The wireless charging tray available in both variants provides NFC interface to charge via the "Qi" charging standard.

The petrol variant is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 20.37 km/ltr as measured by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for Indian market specifications.

The diesel variant is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 16.3 km/ltr as measured by ARAI for Indian market specifications.

The luxury SUV is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

