BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol variant in India, prices start at Rs 37.9 lakh Updated : March 26, 2021 04:11 PM IST At its price tag, the 220i Sport variant is placed at the lowest end of the pricing spectrum of BMW's 2 Series Gran Coupe The carmaker has equipped the 220i Sport with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine Published : March 26, 2021 04:11 PM IST