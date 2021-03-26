BMW launches 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol variant in India, prices start at Rs 37.9 lakh

BMW India has launched an entry-level petrol variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe (GC) line-up, 220i Sport, at an introductory price of Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

For those who demand style and power with every ride. The all new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 220i Sport comes with Illuminated Door Trims and Launch Control.#The2 #2Irresistible #BMW2Series Click the link below to book a test drive today:https://t.co/dmJA5eBXYk pic.twitter.com/usFLk9mwrT — bmwindia (@bmwindia) March 25, 2021

The launch coincides with that of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine starting Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom), a tad less than BMW GC's top-of-the-line MSport trim. BMW's new 220i Sport is Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the MSport trim, even as it misses out on a few features of the top model.

Here's a look at the features and specifications of the BMW 220i Sport petrol variant

Engine

The BMW 220i Sport runs on a two-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The motor is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The car can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.1 seconds.

Specifications

The model has a smaller 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to the 10.25-inch display of the MSport trim.

It has a conventional analogue console with a 5.1-inch MID, instead of digital instrument console. The 10-speaker audio system of MSport trim has been replaced by a six-speaker unit in the new variant.

The BMW 220i Sport also misses out on the M-Aerodynamics package, M-branded 17-inch alloy wheels, and M-stamped steering wheel, headrests, and gear levers among other things of the MSport trim.

It has even done away with gesture control, wireless charging, LED fog lamps, and Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks Blue colour options.

Among the common features, though, are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.