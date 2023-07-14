BMW India to launch updated X5 SUV with new features, design on July 14

The current-generation X5 was launched in India in 2019 and sold over 1,000 units in FY2023. However, it still lags behind its main rival, the GLE, which has sold over 2,000 units in the same period.

BMW India is all set to launch the updated version of its popular luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV), the X5, on July 14. The new X5 will come with some cosmetic changes, new features and a mild-hybrid system. The SUV will be offered in two variants: the X5 40i and the X5 30d. Here's what you need to know about the new BMW X5.

Powertrain

The new X5 will be powered by two in-line, 6-cylinder engines: a 3.0-litre diesel and a 3.0-litre petrol. The diesel engine will produce 286hp and 650Nm of torque, while the petrol engine will deliver 381hp and 520Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

The highlight of the new X5 is the mild-hybrid system that consists of a 48V battery and an electric motor mounted to the gearbox. This system will provide an additional boost of 12hp and 200Nm, which will help improve the fuel efficiency and performance of the SUV. The mild-hybrid system will also enable features like coasting, brake energy regeneration and start-stop function.

The new X5 will not get the V8 engine that is available in some international markets, nor the plug-in hybrid variant that combines a petrol engine and an electric motor.

Design

The new X5 will sport a refreshed look that will make it more sleek and sharp. The front bumper will have simpler and vertically oriented air intakes, while the headlamps will be slimmer and have redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamp signatures. The central air intake will be wider and broader, giving the SUV a more aggressive stance.

The rear of the new X5 will not see much change, except for the new LED treatment for the tail lamps. The SUV will also get an illuminated kidney grille that will be exclusive to the X5 40i variant, and both variants will ride on 21-inch alloy wheels.

Features

The new X5 will boast a revamped interior that will offer more tech and comfort to the occupants. The dashboard will have fewer physical controls and a twin curved screen display that will house the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system will run on the latest version of the iDrive system, version 8.0, which will offer enhanced connectivity and functionality.

The drive selector on the centre console will be replaced by a glass-like toggle switch that will add a touch of elegance to the cabin. The new X5 will also come with features like wireless charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats and more.

Rivals

The new X5 will face tough competition from other luxury SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE (Rs 1.08 crore), Audi Q7 (Rs 92.54 lakh), Volvo XC90 (Rs 98.50 lakh) and Land Rover Discovery (Rs 88.86 lakh) (All prices are ex-showroom, India). The current-generation X5 was launched in India in 2019 and sold over 1,000 units in FY2023. However, it still lags behind its main rival, the GLE, which has sold over 2,000 units in the same period.