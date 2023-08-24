BMW India to launch limited edition 220i M Performance on September 7, bookings open

1 Min Read
BMW India has announced the launch of the BMW 220i M Performance Edition, a limited edition car with a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork and enhanced sporty features. The car will be available for booking from 24 August 2023 at 12:30 hrs onwards at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1.5 lakh.
The BMW 220i M Performance Edition is powered by the company's TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces a power output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The car can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds.
The car also boasts of a stylish design with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, and other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts add to the aesthetic and athletic appeal of the car.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already established itself in the segment by providing a fresh dose of individuality and performance. The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and will be delivered on a first-come-first-serve basis.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TVS Motor launches new premium e-scooter 'X' with digital, connected features
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Next important touch point for market is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Bernstein MD
Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Two dead as Rolls-Royce rams into oil tanker in Haryana's Nuh
Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read