BMW India to launch limited edition 220i M Performance on September 7, bookings open

BMW India has announced the launch of the BMW 220i M Performance Edition, a limited edition car with a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork and enhanced sporty features. The car will be available for booking from 24 August 2023 at 12:30 hrs onwards at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1.5 lakh.

The BMW 220i M Performance Edition is powered by the company's TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces a power output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The car can accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds.

The car also boasts of a stylish design with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, and other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts add to the aesthetic and athletic appeal of the car.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already established itself in the segment by providing a fresh dose of individuality and performance. The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and will be delivered on a first-come-first-serve basis.