BMW India to hike vehicle prices by up to 3.5% from April

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 percent from April 1 to offset the impact of rise in input costs.

The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company sells a range of locally produced cars, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Limousine, M 340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman. BMW dealerships also market 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M, X5 M and iX which are available in the country as completely built-up units.

BMW India is a 100 percent subsidiary of the BMW Group, and is headquartered in Gurugram.

"It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th Made in India car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team's hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI Car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world," BMW Group Plant, Managing Director Thomas Dose had said.

Also Read: