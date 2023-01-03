BMW India records highest-ever car, motorcycle deliveries in 2022

BMW also revealed that its sports utility vehicle (SUV) range — BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and BMW X7 — grew more than 60 percent, while its luxury sedans — BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series — continued their strong run.

The BMW Group India on Tuesday announced that it has posted the highest-ever annual customer deliveries in its history. The German manufacturer sold around 36.8 percent more BMW-branded cars, 11.4 percent more MINIs and 40.3 percent more motorcycles in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, saidin a statement, "BMW Group is tremendously proud to have delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception. We have been working relentlessly on our strategy which has given this unabated and dynamic growth in the premium car and motorcycle segment.”

BMW India sold 11,981 cars and 7,282 motorcycles in 2022. The company registered sales of 11,268 cars and 713 MINI models.

“This achievement is a direct result of an unwavering focus on bringing the most exclusive products, offering the best services and our deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations. Now, our next goal is to meet the high demand for our products throughout the country and to change the game in the premium automotive segment," Pawah added.

BMW also revealed that its sports utility vehicle (SUV) range — BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and BMW X7 — grew more than 60 percent, while its luxury sedans — BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series — continued their strong run.

On the other hand, the group’s locally produced MINI Countryman held a 41 percent share in total sales while the MINI Hatch contributed 38 percent and MINI Convertible 21 percent.

The German automaker’s motorcycle arm, BMW Motorrad, saw bikes like BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 GS hold around 90 percent share in motorcycle sales in India. The company’s other popular bikes are BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and BMW C 400 GT scooter.

Apart from these, BMW India’s electric offerings like the BMW iX electric SAV, the BMW i4 electric sedan and the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE electric hatch were sold out on launch, the statement added.

Also Read | Ducati India records highest revenue in five years in 2022, to launch 9 new bikes in 2023